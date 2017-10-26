Facebook’s Slack competitor, Workplace, is growing fast

Last year when Facebook launched its enterprise communication tool the company said it had around 1,000 companies using it. Today Facebook has updated that number and it now stands at 30,000, reports Recode. That is a massive increase and over double the number of businesses that Facebook said was using Workplace just 6 months ago. However, Slack shouldn’t be too worried yet. Facebook has failed to say how many of the 30,000 businesses using Workplace are paying customers (there’s a free version) and Slack is still the leader by a long shot anyway, with 4 million users.MG