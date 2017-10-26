Facial recognition may start ruining your chance to skip school

Facial recognition software may soon interfere with your God-given right to skip the college courses you’re paying $71,000 a year to not attend. It’s already happening at one Chinese university where a professor has set up an attendance system using facial recognition software .

According to China Daily, students in Professor Shen Hao’s courses at the Communication University of China must check in to class by having their photos taken by a computer that uses facial recognition software to match the photo with ones kept in the school’s database. That means students can’t just have their friend check into the class for them while they sleep off a late night cram session (that’s what they call keg parties, right?).

Shen developed the attendance system on Baidu’s open AI platform, and while it may frustrate students who want to play hooky, Shen told China Daily that it saves time and has decreased his workload. It seems like only a matter of time before someone at a U.S. university launches a similar attendance system, which means the days of eating cereal in bed while your friend signs your name to the attendance sheet are numbered.ML