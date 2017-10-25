- 12:27 pm
Don’t worry about iPhone X Face ID accuracy, says Apple
In a story this morning, Bloomberg’s Alex Webb and Sam Kim reported that Apple made the iPhone X easier to manufacture by allowing suppliers to reduce the technology’s accuracy. Now Apple, in a relatively rare move, has issued a statement denying the gist of Bloomberg’s article:
Customer excitement for iPhone X and Face ID has been incredible, and we can’t wait for customers to get their hands on it starting Friday, November 3. Face ID is a powerful and secure authentication system that’s incredibly easy and intuitive to use. The quality and accuracy of Face ID haven’t changed. It continues to be 1 in a million probability of a random person unlocking your iPhone with Face ID.
Bloomberg’s claim that Apple has reduced the accuracy spec for Face ID is completely false and we expect Face ID to be the new gold standard for facial authentication.
Two of the biggest remaining questions about the iPhone X are the experience of using Face ID–especially in comparison to Apple’s tried-and-true Touch ID–and just how hard it will be to actually buy the high-end phone, which analysts expect to be scarce for months. With the X arriving on November 3, it won’t be much longer until we have some answers.HM