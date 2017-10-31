It’s Up To Consumers To Make Companies Take A Political Stand

“Every single day there’s 10 things (a business) can take a stand on. Can you afford not to take a stand on a lot of them? Yes.” Aria Finger, CEO of DoSomething.org, told a packed room at the Fast Company Innovation Festival last week. She acknowledged that as a company leader it’s not easy to take a political stand, but increasingly that’s what customers want.

As Rashad Robinson, the executive director of Color of Change, put it, “I don’t know if you can make a business case” for corporate activism. But, he said, businesses and government “will follow what movements do,” meaning it’s up to consumers to continuously push companies in the right direction. Here are a few ways to put the pressure on business leaders to take a stand.

Related: “Power Is The Ability To Change The Rules”: How Rashad Robinson Holds Companies Accountable

Keep On Tweeting

For Kimberly Drew, social media manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, thinking “more democratically about the ways we make change” means recognizing how digital and physical spheres bleed into one another. A tweet one person might deride as “slacktivism” can spur someone else to mobilize.

But, Drew cautions, it takes patience. “If you want to see the change, you have to stick to it. When you tweet to Delta because the flight attendant was rude to you,” that’s likely to get you a response the same day. “These [societal] changes aren’t as quick. There’s not a customer service for civil rights.”

Pressure The People Who Pay You

“Employees are going to be the most powerful people in this world” when it comes to forcing corporations to embrace political action, Finger believes. That’s because many business leaders look first to their teams when trying to decide how and whether to address something serious. “When I think about how to respond to an issue, I think about DoSomething members,” said Finger. “I think about my employees. These are the people doing the work. If they’re going to be pissed off and think [that her response is] a bad call, I need to respond to that.”

Finger doesn’t believe she feels this way just because she runs an organization whose mission compels it to wade into political issues all the time. Especially after the Pepsi ad fiasco earlier this year, brands are keen on avoiding missteps–which may mean they’re more open to listening.