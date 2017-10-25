Brace yourself: New airline security rules are taking off on Thursday

Start practicing your silent meditation, because airport security lines are about to get even slower. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out new security measures, including stricter passenger screening, on Thursday for all U.S.-bound flights . New measures could include additional screening of electronic devices, and short interviews with passengers either at check-in or at the boarding gate, according to Reuters. So, plan to get to the airport a little early, because there could be even longer delays before getting on the plane.

While the new rules will undoubtedly make for some tedious, frustrating moments in the security lines, it’s all for the greater good. The measures are being rolled out not only to block people from packing an extra large shampoo bottle in their carry-on bag, but also in the hopes of preventing an across the board ban on laptops on planes. Earlier this year, the U.S. banned carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from eight countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats, and threatened one from Europe, too. The government lifted those restrictions in July but gave airlines 120 days to impose new security measures for laptops on planes. That 120 days is up on Thursday, so plan accordingly.ML