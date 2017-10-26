How The San Diego Zoo Is Using AI And Drones To Save Polar Bears

Few things are more important to polar bears than ice, which provides the Arctic carnivores with food, migration routes, and places to bear their young. But over the last four decades, there has been less and less Arctic sea ice available, and the summer period of ice melt has grown longer, making survival more difficult for animals who currently number only about 25,000 around the world.

To track the impact of changes to the Arctic ice, San Diego Zoo Global, the wildlife conservation group that operates the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park, is working with aerospace contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. to develop an autonomous hexacopter drone that will monitor ice formation and polar bear behavior at a level of detail that’s never been available before. This November, the group will bring the drone—largely hacked together from modified off-the-shelf products in Northrop’s internal makers’ space, the FabLab—to the edge of the Arctic Circle to study ice and bears for 10 days in temperatures as low as 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit. The technology will map sea ice and monitor wildlife at a scale not previously possible, in an environment that would break most high-resolution monitoring equipment, but which is crucial to the survival of Arctic polar bear populations.

“There’s a very real issue of habitat loss,” says Nicholas Pilfold, a population sustainability scientist at San Diego Zoo Global, who will be part of the expedition. “We’ve lost 40% of summer sea ice coverage since satellite records began. The less sea ice that’s available for the polar bears, the worse they do, the worse their survival, the worse their reproduction, the worse their body condition.”

Arctic polar bears are also being forced to spend a larger portion of each year on land, a period in which they largely fast. Historically, the melting summer ice pack has forced polar bears onto land in late July or early August, Pilfold says. They venture back onto the ice as it forms in mid-November. But some recent years have shortened that period by as much as a month, with bears remaining on land from June to December.

“One of things we’re interested in is the behavior of the polar bears as the season gets later and later, and they’ve been off the ice fasting for the entire summer,” says Megan Owen, director of population sustainability at San Diego Zoo Global. “How does their behavior and their willingness to take risks in going out on the ice change as the sea ice starts to freeze up later and later?”

A Challenge Of Integration

While a similar program last year gave the Zoo and Northrop a chance to understand the environment in which the equipment would need to operate, this year’s expedition—to the Knife Delta region some 40 kilometers north of the town of Churchill on the Hudson Bay—will be the first time the new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and its integrated sensor suite will be used to more comprehensively map and understand local sea ice formation and polar bear behavior. “What we’ve done this year is not just a really advanced wildlife UAV,” says Charlie Welch, an advanced R&D engineer at Northrop Grumman who provided the initial spark for the project in 2015. “We’ve built one of the most advanced small UAVs in the world right now.”

The project utilizes a DJI Matrice 600 Pro hexacopter, outfitted with a “sensor pod” containing an extremely high-resolution DSLR camera (the 50-plus megapixel Canon Eos 5DS), a five-band multispectral sensor generally marketed for crop monitoring (the MicaSense RedEdge), and a radar for measuring ice thickness developed by Aerotenna, a startup headquartered at the University of Kansas that has assisted NASA in its IceBridge mission to survey the Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets. Other commercial off-the-shelf technology such as low-cost radar altimeters and other components are also part of the package Northrop has assembled.