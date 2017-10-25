Michael Stipe, Patti Smith, and Flea want you to join the fight against climate change

Climate change is a scientifically proven , very real threat that the Trump administration and current EPA don’t seem to want to deal with. Because of the federal government’s determined obstinance, climate change activists are now skipping over the federal government and taking the battle to fight climate change directly to the cities .

Nonprofit organizations Pathways to Paris and Care2 just launched the 1000 Cities initiative, urging mayors and the city-dwellers they represent to lead the charge away from fossil fuels and move to 100% renewable energy by 2040, in order to turn the Paris Agreement into reality. “Cities have a remarkable and necessary part to play in moving us toward achieving, and possibly even surpassing, the goals of the Paris Agreement,” said Pathways to Paris cofounder Rebecca Foon in a press release.

To encourage your city to act, sign the petition here, which will automatically send an email to the people in charge of your city, urging them to join the cause. If this compelling article didn’t convince you to sign up, perhaps this video will, since it stars Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, Flea, Tony Hawk, and more.

Pathway to Paris : 1000 Cities Campaign from Pathway to Paris on Vimeo.ML