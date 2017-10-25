advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Whoa, yet another Amazon gadget: the Cloud Cam

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

If it feels like it was only weeks ago that Amazon held a big media event to unveil a bunch of new devices centered around its Alexa service–including an all-new Echo as well as the Echo Plus, Echo Spot, and Echo Button–well, that’s because it was. But the company is already back the Cloud Cam, an internet-connected 1080p security camera that hooks into Alexa through other Amazon devices.

This is Amazon, so an aggressive price is part of the proposition: The Cloud Cam is just $120. At $200, even a two-pack is cheaper than one Nest Cam Indoor. Three Cloud Cams are $290, which is less than a single Nest Cam IQ, which the Cloud Cam closely resembles from an industrial-design standpoint. As with Nest’s cameras and other competitors, basic service is free with the option of paying a monthly fee for more features.

Amazon Cloud Cam

Along with the Cloud Cam, Amazon is announcing a new in-home delivery service for Prime members, Amazon Key. Here are more details.

Cloud Cam and Amazon Key will be available on November 8.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life