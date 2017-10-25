Amazon Key is a smart lock and camera that allows for in-home delivery

Amazon has launched a new product that aims to help get your packages delivered even easier. Amazon Key is a lock and camera system that allows users to automatically grant couriers delivering Amazon orders access to their homes remotely. Amazon Key utilizes Amazon’s new Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera along with a line of compatible smart locks made by third-party manufacturers. The system also allows users to create temporary passcodes for friends so they can access your house even when you are not home.

The Amazon Key program aims to make it much easier for Amazon customers to receive packages even when they are not home. Speaking to Reuters, Amazon vice president of delivery technology Peter Larsen said:

“This is not an experiment for us. This is a core part of the Amazon shopping experience from this point forward.”

The Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera is available for $119.99. The Amazon Key service lets Prime customers be alerted to when a delivery arrives and remotely watch as the delivery person is granted access to their home and places the package inside. (The Cloud Cam will also be available separately for use as a general-purpose security camera.)

MG