Hulu has a new CEO

Randy Freer has been named the new CEO of the video streaming service, the company announced. Freer will begin his tenure on Monday and replaces Mike Hopkins, Hulu’s CEO since 2013. Hopkins will be leaving to run Sony’s TV business. Freer will have some big shoes to fill. Under Hopkins’s leadership, the company began investing heavily in original programming and launched shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, which recently won eight Primetime Emmy Awards. Prior to joining Hulu, Freer was president and COO of Fox Networks Group. In a statement, the Hulu board said: