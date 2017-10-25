Tesla is helping Puerto Rico get its power back

The company announced that its first solar+storage project in Puerto Rico is now live. The project at the Hospital del Niño is just the “first of many” on the hurricane-hit island, the company said in a tweet. The accompanying images show the solar panels and Tesla Powerpack units being installed on hospital grounds. Earlier this month Elon Musk tweeted that he believed Tesla’s solar battery technology could be used to help rebuild Puerto Rico’s power grid after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Maria, to which the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, replied: “Let’s talk.” It looks like those talks were indeed fruitful.