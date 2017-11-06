Customers Love This Black Founder’s Company–Where’s The Love From Investors?

Not long ago, Bethea says he met with a well-known venture capital firm that was interested in investing in Upsie. The firm did its due diligence and gave Bethea an outline agreement worth $2.5 million. It started looking for other investors to join the round. But then the VCs found out about his past, including that Bethea had been been arrested for a misdemeanor when he was 15. The investors pulled out of the deal, even though Bethea is now in his late-30s and married with a kid.

“They got nervous about it for some reason and there was nothing I could do about it,” Bethea tells Fast Company. “I don’t think the misdemeanor had anything to do with it. It’s more that I’m a black man in tech. I don’t come from the traditional background and there’s a lack of education [among VCs] about the value that someone like myself can bring to the table.”

Bethea’s path from selling drugs to entrepreneur began when he won a basketball scholarship to a small college in Minnesota. At practice one day, he met the CEO of a local company, who became a mentor and inspired him to pursue a career in business. But Bethea says a lot of what he brings to the table is innate or self-taught. It’s his tenacity, stickability, and emotional intelligence that’s got him through, he says. “The traits that VCs say they are looking for should be intangibles like perseverance, because when you’re an early-on business none of the [traditional financial] metrics make sense,” Bethea says. “You’re not making a ton of revenue that you can show on a balance sheet. So [VCs should be] looking at founders and asking: ‘Are they willing to die to make this happen? Do they have the character to go through the hard things? Will they be intellectually honest?”