Hopper brings its predictive travel-booking smarts to hotels

Today, Hopper is adding support for booking hotels on its platform. Using machine learning and historical pricing data, Hopper will predict when a given hotel will be most affordable (and whether you should book now, or wait). The company says using their app to book hotels can save customers between $34 and $90 per night. There are, of course, countless apps and hacks for booking hotels (the Hotel Tonight app remains a favorite of mine), but for existing users of Hopper’s app (and fans of its visually friendly predictive pricing methodology), this new feature makes for a pretty compelling option. That is, of course, if you’re visiting New York City–that’s the first market Hopper Hotels will support, with 10 more cities on the way, the company says. By all means, take your time, guys. I’m still paying off my last trip.JPT