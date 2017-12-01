Inside The Surprisingly High-Tech World Of Corn Mazes

About 20 years ago, Hugh McPherson added a corn maze to his family’s Pennsylvania farm, looking to attract more customers to experience the property’s pick-your-own apple and peach orchards.

In the beginning, setting up the maze every year wasn’t easy—it typically took about two weeks of work, McPherson says. First, they’d draw the maze out on graph paper, marking out pathways, walls, and dead ends. Then, they’d plant flags across eight or nine acres of field to mark off a grid matching what was on the paper. Finally, they’d carefully cut down the right sections of stalks to form three-dimensional paths and barriers for visitors to explore.

“When we started back in 1997, it was as old-school and primitive as the ancient peoples making big pictures on the ground,” he recalls. “Basically, we were laying everything out by hand and making the giant picture look like the small picture.”

But now, thanks to some high-tech tools, McPherson can turn a maze design into a real-world corn grid in about a day. And while he’s still setting up mazes on his family’s own farm in New Park, Pennsylvania—this year’s maze revolved around the Arabian Nights and Aladdin’s lamp, and visiting school groups learn about agriculture in the Middle East as they explore the maze—he’s also running a maze-as-a-service business that helps set up corn labyrinths at about 81 sites across the U.S. and Canada.

Maize Quest, as the business is called, is a bit like a traditional agricultural cooperative, where farmers would pool funds to buy expensive machinery or pay for shared marketing, explains McPherson. In this case, they’re paying for resources like the expertise of maze designer Dave Phillips, who has put together mazes for books, magazines, and video games for decades. Phillips can digitally draw mazes themed around the Arabian Nights, Wild West, or medieval times, and workers equipped with tractor-pulled rototillers and high-precision GPS systems can quickly carve those paths out into the field.

Farms with mazes effectively pay for a monthly subscription and get help with everything from construction to promotion throughout the year, McPherson says.