Twitter just announced some big changes around political ads

Twitter today announced changes to the way it will treat political ads on its platform. Soon, the company will begin clearly marking political/electioneering ads. Twitter defines those ads as “those that refer to a clearly identified candidate (or party associated with that candidate) for any elected office.”

Under these new rules, political ads will both have a signifying mark at the top of it (like a purple dot) as well as a message on the bottom identifiying who purchased the ad.

Additionally, at its “Transparency Center” page, Twitter will report detailed information about all political ads on the platforms. This includes what the ads are, how much each campaign has spent in total, targeted demographics information, and other pertinent data about the advertisers.

This follows news last week that a bipartisan group of senators, including John McCain and Mark Warner, are pushing to pass a bill called the Honest Ads Act that would require much stricter transparency for digital political advertisements. Already Senator Warner tweeted that Twitter’s move is a “good first step.”

A good first step, particularly public disclosure of ads info. Online political ads need more transparency & disclosure. We need #HonestAds https://t.co/ewDbd1hTxZ — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) October 24, 2017

In today’s blog post, Twitter thanked the lawmakers for putting this issue on the agenda. “We look forward to engaging with Members of Congress and other key stakeholders on these issues as the legislative process continues,” the company wrote.

You can read the entire announcement here.CGW