Delphi just bought self-driving startup nuTonomy for $450M

Nutonomy, a company forged by former MIT faculty, researchers, and grads, has been making big strides in building autonomous vehicles. In the spring of 2016, it started publicly testing its vehicles in Singapore, and later that year it got permission to pilot its self-driving cars on Boston roadways. Now it’s formed a relationship with Lyft to test nuTonomy vehicles on the ride-hailing network.

The partnership will help Delphi realize its self-driving car dreams by building out its autonomous driving team. The nuTonomy acquisition brings an additional 70 engineers and scientists to Delphi’s already 100-person team. For nuTonomy, teaming up with Delphi will mean more opportunity for efficiency through the parent’s resource and distribution channels.RR