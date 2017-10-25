Why 2017 Turned Out To Be The Year Of The Flawed Flagship Phone

When I went phone shopping a few years ago, the decision on what to buy was simple. I wanted a big screen, the best camera, and no compromises. So I picked up an iPhone 6 Plus.

Now it’s time to replace that phone, and the path forward isn’t so obvious. In 2017, every new flagship phone brings some kind of glaring flaw, whether it’s the iPhone X’s obtrusive notch, the misplaced fingerprint sensor on Samsung’s Galaxy Note8, or the display issues plaguing Google’s Pixel 2 XL.

There’s never been such a thing as a perfect smartphone, but the best phones have never been as imperfect as they are in 2017. Deciding which phone to buy now comes down to which routine annoyance you’re most willing to tolerate.

Xs And 8s

If I didn’t want to think too hard about which phone to get, I would just settle for an iPhone 8 Plus. By most accounts it’s a fine phone, packed with features that my iPhone 6 Plus lacks, such as a dual-lens camera, wireless charging support, a much more vibrant display, and support for ARKit-powered augmented reality apps.

It’s also almost the same size and shape as the phone I bought three years ago. Since then, other phone makers have crammed larger screens into smaller bodies, leaving the iPhone 8 with a design that looks outdated. Maybe this is just vanity, but if I’m spending upwards of $800 on a new smartphone in 2017, I want it to look like one.

Of course, Apple has an answer in the iPhone X, but this brings its own compromises. I’m afraid the notch that houses Apple’s Face ID recognition tech would slowly drive me crazy. I also often use my phone when it’s on a desk or table, so getting my face in front of the camera to unlock the phone could be a hassle.

Besides, the iPhone X costs $1,000, which is $200 more than an iPhone 8. And given the supply issues that Apple is reportedly dealing with, it’s unclear whether the iPhone X will even be readily available this year.