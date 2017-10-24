Terry Richardson barred from working with Condé Nast publications

If you’ve been paying attention , this should come as no surprise. Infamous celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has reportedly been blacklisted by Condé Nast, which houses publications like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and GQ.

In an email obtained by the Telegraph, Condé Nast EVP and COO James Woolhouse allegedly said the company would no longer work with him and told staffers that if commissioned but not yet published, Richardson’s work “should be killed or substituted with other material.” The email reads as follows:

“I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.

Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter.”

Richardson’s work is often sexually explicit, and though no new allegations have surfaced, he has long been accused of exploiting models, a number of whom have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault. In 2014, Richardson penned a denial of the allegations, after which BuzzFeed asked 25 fashion companies if they would continue working with the photographer, most of whom declined to comment or did not respond.PM