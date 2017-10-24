You can now read Stephen Hawking’s PhD thesis for free

If you can get the page to load, that is. On Monday, the University of Cambridge posted Stephen Hawking’s highly requested doctoral thesis, Properties of Expanding Universes, in full. According to the university, Hawking’s thesis—which he wrote at the age of 24—was the most popular document in its research library, Apollo, drawing hundreds of views each month. Until now, those interested in reading the thesis had to shell out $85 (65 British pounds) for a copy or pay a visit to the university library. Now you can view it for free via Open Access.