Gmail add-ons put tools like Trello and QuickBooks in your inbox

At Google’s CloudNext conference last March, the company teased a new system for Gmail add-ons designed to let developers connect other apps to Gmail’s Android and browser-based version. Now Gmail is announcing that the first set of add-ons are available . They include support for 10 widely-used, businessy offerings: Asana, ProsperWorks, Trello, QuickBooks, RingCentral, Smartsheet, and more.

The Trello add-on, for instance, lets you turn an email into a card within Trello’s project-management app; the QuickBook one lets you send and track invoices inside Gmail. All these tools can be installed from Google’s G Suite Marketplace, with more to come (such as DocuSign). I’m sorry that they don’t work in iOS, where Apple’s rules stand in the way of extensible platforms of this sort.