What It’s Really Like To Be Out At Work In 2017

By the time I interviewed for my first professional internship, I was already out to my family and friends. But figuring out how to be out at work still wasn’t something I was prepared for.

During the interview, for a small lefty book publisher in New York, I ended up blurting out something about how being gay made me feel committed to social justice. It was true, but it felt like a cheap way to win points, and I regretted it even after getting the internship. Later that summer, riding the elevator up with an editor one Monday morning, I blushed red while describing the barbecue I’d gone to over the weekend “at one of my boyfriend’s friends’.”

I was hugely privileged to be a college-educated, young, white gay man getting my foot in the door with a liberal employer in a liberal industry in a liberal city. But even so, determining whom to come out to and how to do it was often a fraught, awkward, frustrating experience.

These are uncomfortable calculations that many queer people face at work–and for some, they’re perilous ones. The Justice Department rolled back protections for LGBTQ workers in July, and it remains legal to fire someone for being gay or transgender in 28 states. But others in the community have radically different workplace experiences, including the cover subject of Fast Company’s “Out at Work” package, screenwriter and actor Lena Waithe.

Waithe has leaned into the discomfort around coming out, both in her professional life and in her work for Netflix’s Master of None, the hit series that won her an Emmy this year. Waithe’s role on the show was originally written as a straight white friend and possible love interest for star Aziz Ansari. But after an in-person meeting where she and Ansari clicked, Waithe says entire episodes were rewritten and tailored to her character, a thinly veiled version of her true self. Read Waithe’s story, in which she says her aim is to “proudly make people uncomfortable when I walk into a room, because I’m going to change the energy of it.”

“Out at Work” explores the multitude of ways LGBTQ people are navigating their workplaces, confronting obstacles, finding refuge, and much else in between. In September Fast Company partnered with Nancy, a WNYC Studios podcast, on its an ambitious survey of LGBTQ people’s working lives. Over the course of eight weeks, nearly 3,000 responses poured in from all 50 states and over a dozen countries, from Canada and the U.K. to Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Participants’ identities and the stories they shared were wide-ranging, too: 52% of respondents identified themselves as “out” in their jobs, 35% as “somewhat out,” and 13% as “not out.” Spanning 20 industries from recent grads to those in retirement, and including people from many gender identities, races, and ethnicities, and geographic regions, the survey makes for a rich snapshot of the diversity of queer workplace experiences.

Those we heard from were often surprised by the consequences of their disclosures. Some met with outpourings of support, and others made heartbreaking sacrifices. In 2001, Donald Ham remembers feeling “like I was working for a company that liked me as a professional but didn’t seem to respect me as a gay man.” So when his partner was offered a job out of state, Ham took a gamble and threatened to quit over lack of domestic partner benefits. Weeks later, the company announced it would be rolling them out. Read his story about pioneering change without ever having planned to.