How CoverGirl Built An Ad Campaign Around Multicultural Badassness

After 20 years, it’s no longer “Easy, breezy” for CoverGirl. That iconic logo, which has been represented over the years by everyone from Cybill Shepherd to Queen Latifah, is being replaced by CoverGirl’s new campaign, “I am what I make up,” which is rolling out this fall. The campaign was spearheaded by CoverGirl SVP Ukonwa Ojo, whose team worked with the ad agency Droga5 to come up with a new message of multicultural badassness for the makeup brand.

The intent, Ojo says, was to “make sure that we, as a makeup brand, are representing what we the community and the culture looks like.”

The new “tribe” of CoverGirls includes Katy Perry; Issa Rae, creator and star of the HBO series Insecure; 69-year-old model Maye Musk; Food Network host Ayesha Curry; fitness guru Massy Arias; and professional motorbike racer Shelina Moreda–all of whom are featured in the campaign’s first ad.

Beyond focussing on brand ambassadors who represent a mix of ethnicities and ages, Ojo said CoverGirl wants to tell their stories as a way to bring women’s vocations into the beauty conversation.

“One of the things we wanted to challenge was there wasn’t a lot of storytelling in beauty,” Ojo said at an event Monday as part of the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. “Which is really interesting, because beauty is such a core part of identity. But a lot of times when you see beauty advertising, the woman literally comes out of nowhere. There’s this blank background behind her. There is no context to her. We don’t know what she does. We don’t know where she’s going. We don’t know where she’s from. We just know she’s beautiful.”

Future ads from the campaign will feature each of the CoverGirls in her own element. For example, the one featuring Rae will have her doing a bit that feels like it was taken straight from Insecure. And Moreda’s ad will show her racing on her motorbike. CoverGirl and Droga5, as part of the creative process, specifically picked women with interesting real-life stories as a way of giving them a chance to tell them in an authentic way.

“That’s really never been done before,” Ojo says. “Which is weird when you think about it. Tell actual women’s stories when you’re talking about their beauty lives!”