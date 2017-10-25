How Leading Brands Find Ways To Do Well By Doing Good

Doing good and doing well have traditionally been mutually exclusive goals–but three leading founders speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival Tuesday, argue that they don’t need to be. Startups can live up to their values and still be successful, especially if they find ways to convince customers and investors to go along with them, they say.

“We don’t have to cheat in order to win,” says Scott Norton, cofounder of high-end condiment-maker Sir Kensington’s. The company, which prides itself on using real ingredients and avoiding harmful ones, was acquired by Unilever in a multimillion-dollar deal early this year.

“If you educate and entertain people, then actually consumer demand is going to shift away from ingredients that are high in sugar and fat and other things that have a disastrous effect on human health,” Norton says.

Gregg Renfrew, CEO of clean cosmetics brand BeautyCounter says the startup’s consultants–its equivalent of Avon Ladies who sell its products in homes–act as marketers for the brand’s toxin-free message. “Our consultants are advocates for this movement,” she says.

“There are certainly economic advantages to using toxic chemicals, no question. We may not enjoy the margins of some companies by using safer ingredients. But at the end of the day, we have a commitment to the consumer to create safer products. It’s not really a trade-off. It’s part of our mission to operationalize our brand.”

BeautyCounter also takes on the role of consumer protection champion, lobbying for new federal laws banning dangerous cosmetics. The industry is largely unregulated, Renfrew says (the last major law was in 1938). The EU bans about 1,400 personal care chemicals while only 30 of the same substances are outlawed in the United States.