Apple’s iPhone X will be severely constrained at launch

A new report from Nikkei says Apple will only ship half as many iPhone X’s as expected in 2017 due to supply constraints. Nikkei says the company will only be able to ship 20 million units through the end of December, down from an estimated 40 million previously. The constraint comes from trouble Apple’s supplier is having manufacturing enough of the components used in the iPhone X’s new facial recognition tech. The report goes on to say that Apple is able to make only 10 million units per month. Preorders for the iPhone X begin this Friday, October 27. The device goes on sale on Friday, November 3.MG