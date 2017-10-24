Elon Musk is worried about people who talk of “AI gods”

The Tesla founder tweeted his alarm in response to a VentureBeat article about the possibility of an AI “god” emerging by 2042, reports CNBC . One the people featured in the article was Anthony Levandowski, Google’s self-driving car engineer who has established a nonprofit religious organization called Way of the Future. Way of the Future’s mission statement is “to develop and promote the realization of a Godhead based on artificial intelligence and through understanding and worship of the Godhead contribute to the betterment of society.”

And Elon Musk was having none of that. He tweeted a link to the article with the words: “On the list of people who should absolutely *not* be allowed to develop digital superintelligence . . . ” So watch out Levandowski, when it comes to the world of AI, it looks like you’ve just made a very influential and outspoken enemy.

On the list of people who should absolutely *not* be allowed to develop digital superintelligence…https://t.co/reNZ50FGNC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2017

MG