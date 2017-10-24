The latest casualty of Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition is . . . Amazon

Or more specifically, it’s Amazon Wine business. The online retail giant has told its wine resellers that it will shut down the program at the end of this year, reports Recode. Amazon Wine was the company’s marketplace where wineries and other wine suppliers could sell their product directly through the company’s website. Amazon had faced some legal issues with Amazon Wine and was lobbying to get laws passed in many states that would allow its Amazon Wine marketplace sellers greater flexibility in selling alcohol. However, with the acquisition of Whole Foods and its massive wine-selling business, it appears Amazon doesn’t think lobbying state governments for legal changes to increase the ease of which third-party Amazon Wine sellers can hawk their bottles is worth it anymore. When you own Whole Foods with aisles of wine, who needs the support of small third-party wine sellers?