It’s beginning to look like there’s a “Weinstein effect”

It’s been two weeks since the New York Times published their first report on the sexual allegations against Harvey Weinstein. In the time since, dozens of other women have come forward to tell their stories of the Hollywood mogul. The story has also prompted a national–even global–discussion about the sexual harassment women face on a daily basis. And now, it appears that the Weinstein story has spurred what could be termed a “Weinstein effect”: other victims outing the men who used their professional power to sexually harass and intimidate them.

The latest examples include 25 current and former employees of celebrity chef John Besh’s Besh Restaurant Group who have revealed a culture of sexual harassment in his restaurants, reports Time. Then there is also the report from the Los Angeles Times journalist Glennn Whipp saying that 38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment (and that number looks to be rising fast). If any good is to come out of the experiences Weinstein’s victims endured it is that their refusal to remain quiet any longer has inspired other women to speak out about their similar experiences.MG