Former FBI director James Comey unmasks himself as Twitter’s Reinhold Niebuhr

For months there had been speculation that Comey had been tweeting under the name of “Reinhold Niebuhr.” Now it’s been revealed that Niebuhr’s @FormerBu Twitter account was, in fact, owned and used by Comey, reports the Guardian. Speculation over Comey’s link to the Niebuhr amount began in earnest in March when the account tweeted a meme of the Weatherman saying “Actually, I’m not even that mad” along with a link to the FBI jobs page.