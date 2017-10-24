advertisement
advertisement
  • 5:42 am

Former FBI director James Comey unmasks himself as Twitter’s Reinhold Niebuhr

For months there had been speculation that Comey had been tweeting under the name of “Reinhold Niebuhr.” Now it’s been revealed that Niebuhr’s @FormerBu Twitter account was, in fact, owned and used by Comey, reports the Guardian. Speculation over Comey’s link to the Niebuhr amount began in earnest in March when the account tweeted a meme of the Weatherman saying “Actually, I’m not even that mad” along with a link to the FBI jobs page.

Comey officially unmasked himself yesterday when the account posted a picture of himself standing on an Iowa road. Though some have speculated the photo suggest Comey might run for some kind of Iowa-based political career, the Guardian points out that Comey’s wife is from the state and the pair seems to have been in town celebrating his father-in-law’s 90th birthday.

MG

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company