- 5:42 am
Former FBI director James Comey unmasks himself as Twitter’s Reinhold Niebuhr
For months there had been speculation that Comey had been tweeting under the name of Reinhold Niebuhr. Now it’s been revealed that Niebuhr’s @FormerBu Twitter account was, in fact, owned and used by Comey, reports the Guardian. Speculation over Comey’s link to the Niebuhr account began in earnest in March when the account tweeted a Will Ferrell meme saying, “Actually I’m not even that mad” along with a link to the FBI jobs page.
Comey officially unmasked himself yesterday when the account posted a picture of himself standing on an Iowa road. Though some have speculated the photo suggests Comey might run for some kind of Iowa-based political office, the Guardian points out that Comey’s wife is from the state and the pair seems to have been in town celebrating his father-in-law’s 90th birthday.
https://t.co/L5ehuMFGat pic.twitter.com/x53gCG7Nvc
— Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) March 30, 2017
Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3
— Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017