Under Armour Welcomes Syrian Refugee Olympian Yusra Mardini To Its Brand Team

Who: Under Armour, Nordpol

Why we care: What is it with Under Armour and swimming? Obviously, the brand has created compelling ads before, but between last year’s Michael Phelps award-winner, and now this . . . there must be something in the water.

Here, in a spot made with Hamburg-based agency Norpol, we meet 19-year-old Syrian freestyle and butterfly swimmer Yusra Mardini, who the brand has just signed to its team of international athletes. Mardini fled Syria in 2015 and was one of 10 athletes included on the Refugee Team that competed at the 2016 Rio Games.

She’s been on Time’s list of 30 most influential teens, People magazine’s 25 Women Changing the World list, and became the youngest Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, in April. But over this 90 seconds, we learn not only about her story, strength, and determination, but also her ability to absolutely slay a sports ad.JB