Slow Day At Work? Try One Of These Energizers

When you’re not feeling like yourself at work, it seems impossible to bounce back. You think to yourself, “Tomorrow’s a new day, but for now I’m just going to stare at GIFs of kittens.” But don’t throw in the towel for the day just yet.

Because if you have five minutes–and it sounds like you do–you can try this energy-boosting routine. It’s so jam-packed with activities that it’ll be hard to end it without feeling like you can take on anything.

Or, if not anything, at least get through your next project.

One Minute: Stand Up & Stretch

Great, another person telling you to get more exercise, right? Before you jump to any conclusions, hear me out. You don’t need to run a marathon to energize yourself at work. In fact, according to a Forbes article, sports scientist Jack Groppel says that short movements throughout your workday can “boost energy, engagement, and efficiency.”

For some people, that might mean standing up periodically. For others, it might require you to take a lap around the office. But don’t get too caught up on the type of activity you do–and especially don’t worry about the duration. Just get yourself moving for 60 seconds.

Two Minutes: Complete A (Short) Online Errand

Is there an Amazon order you’ve been meaning to complete? Do you have a bill that you know is due in the next day or two? Did your mother ask you to send her an article on how to reset the wireless (again)?