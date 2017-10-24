- 9:00 am
- platform wars
Uber is losing ground among business travelers as Lyft gains, new data shows
More business travelers are choosing Lyft to take them around town, according to new data from travel expense software Certify. The company says Lyft’s ridership now comprises 11% of users, up from 8% last quarter. Meanwhile, Uber saw its first decline, a single percent, in rides quarter over quarter since Certify began tracking in Q4 of 2014. In San Francisco in particular, Certify found use of Uber for work purposes declined 8%. In the same region, Lyft saw a 9% increase in use among employees. Taxi and car rental companies also went down a percent this quarter.RR