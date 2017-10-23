Trigger warning: Facebook is adding more words that turn colors and spark animations

The last time you posted “congratulations” on your friend’s Facebook wall, you may have been surprised to see the innocuous post congratulating your friend for getting a 10% discount on their oil change transform into a balloon-filled animation. Facebook has been adding animations since at least July , and apparently they like what they are seeing, because they are adding even more, according to Mashable .

Facebook has been expanding the list of words that trigger the little animations to include words like “rad,” “bff,” “lmao,” and “thank you so much,” in a variety of languages. Now, Facebook is going to start including animations when people react to the important life events that get posted on Facebook (read: all of them) like engagements and weddings. When people react to a life event, the thumbs up or heart or smiley face will appear alongside animated reactions that fill the update.

It’s all part of Facebook’s move to make the social network more animated. The company added new animations and reactions to Messenger in March.ML