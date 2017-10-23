Amazon wants you to know it received a lot of bids for HQ2

Amazon is looking for a location for its new headquarters, and everyone wants them . Amazon is so popular it feels like it’s about two minutes away from getting nominated to homecoming court and trying to make this the Best. Prom. Ever!

In a recent tweet, the company announced that it has received 238 promposals–er, proposals–from locations across North America hoping to woo the e-commerce giant. Many cities were not shy about publicly proclaiming their eagerness to submit a bid.

Amazon says its new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, would bring 50,000 high-skilled jobs. Last week was the deadline for bids. After receiving all those proposals, Amazon wants its fans to know that it is so flattered and excited to review each and every one. Let’s hope this popularity doesn’t go straight to its head.

Read the full announcement here.

We received 238 proposals from across North America for #HQ2. The team is excited to review each of them! https://t.co/bEabxtWgiq pic.twitter.com/F1KAHyfSzp — Amazon News (@amazonnews) October 23, 2017

ML