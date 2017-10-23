The Trailer For Daniel Day-Lewis’ Final Film Will Make Your Heart Skip A Beat

Who: Daniel Day-Lewis and writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Why we care: Every few years or so, if cinephiles are lucky, Paul Thomas Anderson gives them a gift, usually right around Christmas. Following 2014’s Inherent Vice, a box office bomb that only pleased devotees, this year’s offering has a surefire hook: it reunites PTA with one of his most esteemed collaborators, Daniel Day-Lewis. The last time the two worked together, it resulted in There Will Be Blood, a modern masterpiece that earned Day-Lewis his second (of three!) Best Actor Oscars. Adding to the curiosity factor, the new film, titled Phantom Thread, is reportedly the great actor’s final performance before retiring, presumably to pursue perfection in some other field, perhaps carpentry or jazz fusion. Phantom Thread is set in 1950’s post-war London, where world-famous dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis) finds his work and his life thrown for a loop by love. Anyone who has ever seen a Paul Thomas Anderson film, however, knows that plot is almost incidental in what his films are. This one looks like another intense, meticulously composed and paced mood piece–but we won’t really know for sure until it opens on Christmas Day.

JB