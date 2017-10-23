Snapchat’s poor-selling Spectacles are another bitter blow for smart glasses

When the company behind Snapchat introduced a set of video-capturing eyeglasses in the fall of 2016, tech observers lined up to argue that Snap’s Spectacles wouldn’t be Google Glass all over again . By making smart glasses cheaper, cooler, and a little less creepy, the argument went, Snap would have a better shot at mainstream success.

One year later, The Information reports that Snap produced far more Spectacles than it can sell. By Snap’s admission, the company has only sold 150,000 units, and sources tell The Information that hundreds of thousands more are now sitting in warehouses, either whole or in parts.

Spectacles appear to be a misstep for Snap’s nascent hardware division, which recently laid off employees and shook up its management team. But more importantly, the stalled sales show that consumers still aren’t buying the idea of tech-infused eyeglasses, no matter how trendy they initially seem to be.JN