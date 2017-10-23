Survey: one in four IT workers are worried that their skills could become obsolete

For the most part, IT workers like their jobs: 79% claim they are satisfied with their positions (up from 73% in 2015) and a whopping 45% are “very satisfied,” according to the new industry report “ Evaluating IT Workforce Needs .” However, there is one looming concern among these workers. One in four are worried that their skills could become obsolete, which probably includes anyone who fears automation (read: everyone) and anyone working in programming languages like Visual Basic, Flash, or even Ruby.

Tech is in a constant state of evolution, and IT workers have to keep up—and they know it. Among the 820 IT pros surveyed by the trade association CompTIA, 53% said they would would like more resources for training and professional development, and 48% seek more career advancement opportunities and career path guidance.

Some of the IT workers already know what’s in the future—51% say they want to work in cybersecurity (and the Equifax hack proves how very much that is needed), 30% want to work in the internet of things, and 20% want to work in artificial intelligence or machine learning.ML