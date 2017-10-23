Andy Rubin’s hyped-up Essential phone is already slashing its price

After just two months on the market and a whole lot of hype, the Essential phone is getting a $200 price cut. It now costs $500 unlocked through Essential’s website. (Sprint has already been leasing the phone at half price .)

Essential got a lot of attention for being led by Andy Rubin, who co-created Android and ran the platform at Google for many years. The startup is now valued at over a billion dolllars. But the phone itself received lukewarm reviews despite its impressive edge-to-edge display, largely because its camera failed to impress. Rubin has a bigger vision for what Essential could become, but for now it’s just another maker of not-quite-premium Android phones.JN