CNN’s New Ad Campaign Takes On “Fake News” Accusations

Who: CNN, Figliulo & Partners

Why we care: President Trump isn’t shy about calling out the mainstream news media for what he sees as biased coverage and “fake news.” It’s become a rallying cry for his supporter base, and a catchall excuse when things aren’t going the administration’s way. Up until recently, the media has relied on its reporting to answer these charges, convinced that telling the truth and repeating facts will win out over bombast, bluster, and BS. But it seems like that might not be enough, that these news organizations need to more loudly proclaim their bonafides, and use advertising to do it. Earlier this year it was The New York Times that told us all, “The truth is hard.” Here, CNN is following suit with “Facts First,” which uses a simple apple–and some not-so subtle digs at Trump’s twitterfeed–to show the difference between facts and what’s really fake.