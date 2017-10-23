N.Y.C. has been ordered to share the source code for its DNA evidence software

A federal judge has ordered the source code for software used to identify DNA developed by New York City’s crime lab to be made public so it can be examined by independent software experts, reports ProPublica. The move comes after ProPublica motioned for the software to be unsealed after a number of scientists and defense attorneys raised issues about the software’s design and potential flaws. The fear is that if the software is flawed, it may have resulted in innocent people going to prison due to “false positives” of the DNA being found on evidence. Christopher Flood, a defense attorney who has petitioned to access to the code for years, told ProPublica: