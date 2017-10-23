Kaspersky Lab’s software will undergo an independent security review

We help law enforcement agencies (globally, not only in Russia), but with only one thing–catching cybercriminals.

This collaboration sometimes helps us create, for example, ransomware decryptors, helping victims recover lost files (free; we don’t get paid for that). We also create other useful things, such as a website one can use to check whether their computer is a part of a botnet.

We’ve never assisted any cyberspies or military intelligence. That would go against our principles. We do not participate in spying.