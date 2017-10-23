Kaspersky Lab’s software will undergo an independent security review
The company will submit the source code of its popular anti-virus software to “the broader information-security community and other stakeholders” in an attempt to win back the trust of consumers, the company has announced. Kaspersky Lab’s anti-virus products were barred from being used by U.S. government agencies after concerns arose that the Moscow-based company was vulnerable to influence from the Kremlin. What does Kaspersky think of that? “All of this nonsense is just geopolitics, which has nothing to do with whether we make good security solutions,” the company said in a blog post.
We help law enforcement agencies (globally, not only in Russia), but with only one thing–catching cybercriminals.
This collaboration sometimes helps us create, for example, ransomware decryptors, helping victims recover lost files (free; we don’t get paid for that). We also create other useful things, such as a website one can use to check whether their computer is a part of a botnet.
We’ve never assisted any cyberspies or military intelligence. That would go against our principles. We do not participate in spying.
Kaspersky Lab’s says the first transparency review of their software will begin in Q1 2018.
