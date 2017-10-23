Tesla is building its own factory in China

The America electric carmaker has struck a deal with the Chinese government to build its own wholly owned car manufacturing factory in the country, the Wall Street Journal reports. The news comes from unnamed sources and has not been announced publicly yet. The deal is significant because it is the first foreign carmaker Chinese officials have given permission to build their own factory inside Shanghai’s free-trade zone. Other foreign carmakers have had to manufacture their vehicles through joint ventures with local companies. The move seems to be a win-win for everyone. China is actively trying to cut its pollution problem, and embracing electric vehicles will no doubt be a step in the right direction. As for Tesla, China is already the world’s largest car market and being that much closer to its consumers will help get more of their vehicles on the road.MG