Would You Carry Your Steering Wheel With You Everywhere Like A Phone?

On a summery day in the simulated world within my VR headset, I stand on a curb and tap a virtual watch on my virtual wrist to hail a ride. “What we have here is an example of an on-demand vehicle coming toward you,” Hugo Nightingale, a creative specialist with Jaguar Land Rover Design, says as I watch the sleek, black-and-white robo-car perched on oversized tires pull up on the empty street. Its gullwing doors swing open to reveal a small seating area.

Craning my neck to peek farther inside the car, I see a short, narrow cabin devoid of dashboard technology aside from a lightweight rectangular steering wheel. The layout, which bears little resemblance to a modern car, suggests that we’ve stepped into Jaguar’s vision for a fully self-driving car, 23 years in the future. Welcome to the year 2040.

The car is Jaguar Land Rover’s Future-TYPE concept, and it exists only within the virtual realm. The steering wheel, however, lives also outside of the digital domain, as a physical prototype. And like Alexa or Siri, it has a sense of humor and a name: Sayer, in honor of Malcolm Sayer, designer of Jaguar’s iconic 1968 E-Type roadster. Sayer is an artificial intelligence-powered steering wheel–the first of its kind–programmed to serve as a personal assistant and chauffeur.

In fact, Jaguar Land Rover thinks, in the year 2040, the steering wheel might be the only part of the car a consumer owns. Sleek with rounded edges, Sayer is portable, easy to carry, and weighs about two pounds. When you pull into your driveway, it’s designed to leave the car and come inside with you, doubling as a cross between a go-to device like your iPhone and “a beautiful object to have inside your home,” says Nightingale.

At home or in the car, Sayer will connect to all your devices to perform hundreds of virtual assistant-like tasks, from waking you up to ordering milk when it senses a dwindling supply in your refrigerator. Through machine learning and a deep information technology infrastructure, the steering wheel will develop a layer of artificial intelligence to analyze your schedule, preferences, likes, and dislikes, as well as external factors such as weather and traffic conditions and their impact on your behavior. (It might even administer a daily health check, spotting symptoms, contacting a doctor, and dropping you at your medical appointment or local hospital, says Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralf Speth.)

The more time you spend together, the more Sayer will get to know you and the more “contextually aware” it will become. “It understands what your itinerary is, what your needs of the day are, and also what’s happening in your environment,” Nightingale says. “It brings different information together to allow it to be a hopefully very intelligent steering wheel.”

Most importantly, at least from an automaker’s perspective, Sayer is designed to connect you to on-demand ride services provided by self-driving vehicles like the Future-TYPE concept. The all-electric coupe showcases the company’s vision for how it thinks we might be driving within the next couple decades: as part of a network of fully autonomous vehicles that operate as a shared fleet. That’s why the Future-TYPE features what Jaguar calls a new-age “social-seating interior.” The cabin’s two seats–which are staggered, with one in the front and one in the rear–swivel to face either direction: You can turn your seat based on whether you want to chat with your fellow rider or sit in solitude.