NASA scientists just streamlined the search for Earth-like planets

You know that old climate change cautionary bumper sticker about how “there is no Planet B ” so we should hug our Mother Earth? In a shocking turn of events, the bumper sticker may not be an entirely trustworthy source of information. NASA is hot on the trail of a Planet B, and they’ve just come up with a new model to streamline the search.

In new research published this week in the Astrophysical Journal, NASA scientists outlined a new search model that calculates conditions for Earth-like planet in three dimensions, making the hunt much speedier. “Using a model that more realistically simulates atmospheric conditions, we discovered a new process that controls the habitability of exoplanets and will guide us in identifying candidates for further study,” said NASA’s Yuka Fujii in a statement.

In the future, the team plans to look for those planetary characteristics that humans like so much, such as gravity, atmospheric composition, surface pressure, and the presence of water. Read more about it here, while remembering to not believe everything you read on a bumper sticker.ML