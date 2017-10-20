Canyon Ranch is going in a new direction with injectable face treatments

Canyon Ranch, the 38-year-old luxury resort brand, is trying something new: injectable facial treatments. It’s a shift in strategy, since Canyon Ranch has so far been known for its focus on natural wellness.

The company recently hired a new CEO, Susan Docherty, who comes from General Motors. She’s helping the brand expand beyond its two U.S.-based resorts in Arizona and Massachusetts. It has already opened a spa in Kaplankaya, Turkey, and is planning to open two dozen more locations both in the United States and around the world. It is also piloting a cruise program in partnership with Celebrity Cruises called Canyon Ranch At Sea.

CR Aesthetics, as the new injectables are called, will use Botox to relax wrinkles, Juvederm to smooth skin, and Latisse to enhance eyelash growth. The company began using these products aboard their Celebrity ships cruises, and they were well received by guests. The focus on injectables came directly from customer requests, Docherty tells Fast Company. The majority of Canyon Ranch’s guests are older than 45, and are actively seeking cosmetic treatments. “We believe that being happy with how you look is an important factor in feeling content,” she says. “This is what our customers were asking of us.”ES