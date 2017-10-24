Fueling the Future of Energy

As one of the world’s largest energy providers, it’s no surprise that Shell is investing heavily to future-proof for changing and rising energy demands. In fact, the company intends to invest up to $1 billion a year in new solutions by 2020 in three main areas: new fuels for transport, renewable power, and ways to connect customers with new business models for mobility and energy services. What’s surprising is that its approach is entrepreneurial, including collaborating with startups to unlock innovation. Some of these partnerships can be seen in the award-winning #makethefuture campaign, which supports six “bright energy” inventors whose creations are impacting communities around the world, such as taking safe, clean lights to Kenya. Last year, the inventions went viral in a music video featuring Jennifer Hudson. This year, they’re going mobile as part of the Shell Synergy truck, a futuristic food truck created with U.S. college students and featured at Fast Company’s annual Innovation Festival in October.

FastCo.Works spoke with Malena Cutuli, who leads the #makethefuture campaign as group head of integrated brand communications and capability, and Geert van de Wouw, managing director of Shell Technology Ventures (STV). As a pioneering corporate venture fund in the oil and gas industry, STV is both investor and partner for startups speeding up the deployment of innovative energy technologies.

Of all the ways to showcase new technologies, why a food truck?

Malena Cutuli: Food is a universal passion we all love talking about. By combining these technologies in a food truck, we can spark a wider conversation about energy that’s more engaging than us talking in very scientific and technical terms. It surprises people because often they are unaware that Shell is doing anything other than traditional hydrocarbon solutions, when actually, we’re continuously collaborating with innovators and have a division dedicated to driving new energy solutions as well as our investment fund, STV.

What are some of the innovations in the truck?

MC: One is GravityLight [in which a falling weight powers an LED light for up to 20 minutes], which last year we helped launch in Kenya, where people use kerosene lamps that are very harmful to their health. And the walkway in front of the truck, where people “dance for their food,” is made by Pavegen, which helped us build a footstep-powered soccer pitch in Rio de Janeiro; people play all day and light it up at night with their footsteps.

What does Shell Technology Ventures look for in a startup?