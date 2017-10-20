Google is using national search data to help people pick Halloween costumes

Google wants to take the hassle out of Halloween with its helpful single-purpose website The Costume Wizard, which is built into the search engine’s Halloween site, Frightgeist. The site helps the overwhelmed among us come up with a costume on the fly, no thought required. The Wizard, whose data is based on national costume search terms, lets you tweak the spookiness and uniqueness levels, focus on what’s popular locally or nationally, and choose either a classic or modern costume. Hit a button and see what emerges. (I got dead bride and zombie bride, but weirdly, never bride of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.)