2017 is the year of the maternity bra

Maternity bras are getting a major upgrade this year. Over the summer, Thirdlove launched a version–based on its best-selling everyday bra–that gives you the support you need, plus clasps that make it easy to breastfeed your baby. Next week, Lively will start selling bralettes and bodysuits designed with nursing moms in mind. Lively is known for coining the term leisurée, referring to lingerie that can be worn to relax in. In keeping with the brand’s ethos, these products are designed for a more relaxed fit than many of the other maternity products on the market. The band is made of elastic, which can accommodate a woman’s changing shape after pregnancy, and quick-release clasps make it easy to nurse on the go.ES