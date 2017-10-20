Make your resume stand out by passing this ninja proficiency test

When asked what they want to be when they grow up, little kids will frequently announce their plans to be superheroes, robots, or ninjas, and then the boring old grownup will laugh at the idea and hand them a copy of Baby’s First GMAT Test Prep. But the laugh is on you, adults, because being a ninja just might be a real possibility—as long as you can pass a ninja proficiency test.

Koka City (which is also translated as Koga city), in Japan’s Shiga Prefecture, is widely considered to be the birthplace of ninjutsu, the fearless warriors who were part of the Koga clan and trained to fight in the shadows. To honor their illustrious heritage, for the last 10 years, the prefecture has been holding ninja exams that test the ninja-related knowledge of all wannabe assassins. Now, as reported by SoraNews24, to mark the 10th anniversary, the test is going to be held in Tokyo for the first time ever. The examination will take place at the Zojoji Temple, and if you don’t know why that’s important to ninja history, we really can’t help you.

The test is 30 minutes long and consists of 50 multiple choice questions, and you’ll earn extra points for dressing like a ninja and for showing off your sick shuriken throwing star skills. If you earn 60 points, you’ll pass the test and earn a spot in ninja lore and a sweet certification to add to your resume. Sign up here and prepare for your new life in the shadows.ML